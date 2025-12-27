Next Article
Quick heads-up: Banks closed this Saturday!
India
All banks across India will be shut on December 27 since it's the fourth Saturday—RBI rules, you know.
With the year wrapping up soon, it's smart to finish any urgent banking before the weekend hits.
December bank holidays—Don't get caught off guard
December brings a bunch of state-specific bank holidays too.
For example, banks in Meghalaya are closed on December 30 for U Kiang Nangbah's death anniversary, and Mizoram and Manipur will have closures for New Year's Eve and Imoinu Iratpa festival on the 31st.
Other states have their own special days off as well, so double-check your local holiday list to avoid any last-minute surprises with your transactions.