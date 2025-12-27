Quick heads-up: Banks closed this Saturday!

December bank holidays—Don't get caught off guard

December brings a bunch of state-specific bank holidays too.

For example, banks in Meghalaya are closed on December 30 for U Kiang Nangbah's death anniversary, and Mizoram and Manipur will have closures for New Year's Eve and Imoinu Iratpa festival on the 31st.

Other states have their own special days off as well, so double-check your local holiday list to avoid any last-minute surprises with your transactions.