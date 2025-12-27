Mumbai police bust heroin racket, 9 arrested, drugs worth ₹36.7cr seized

How the bust unfolded

The first raid caught two suspects with heroin worth ₹1.3 crore; their questioning led police to a supplier, Rubina Khan, who was sourcing drugs from Shabnam Sheikh (arrested later in Rajasthan).

More arrests followed as the investigation traced the supply chain—including Abdul Qadir Sheikh caught with more drugs on December 24.

In Anand Nagar, police seized another massive batch: 8.832kg of heroin worth ₹33.86 crore, along with cash and vehicles linked to the overall operation.