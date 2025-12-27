Mumbai police bust heroin racket, 9 arrested, drugs worth ₹36.7cr seized
Mumbai's Pydhonie police have taken down a major heroin trafficking network, arresting nine people and seizing over 8.8kg of heroin valued at ₹36.7 crore.
The crackdown involved a series of arrests and raids beginning in Masjid Bunder on December 16 and culminating in a major seizure in Anand Nagar on December 24.
Those arrested include six men and three women, all now facing serious drug charges.
How the bust unfolded
The first raid caught two suspects with heroin worth ₹1.3 crore; their questioning led police to a supplier, Rubina Khan, who was sourcing drugs from Shabnam Sheikh (arrested later in Rajasthan).
More arrests followed as the investigation traced the supply chain—including Abdul Qadir Sheikh caught with more drugs on December 24.
In Anand Nagar, police seized another massive batch: 8.832kg of heroin worth ₹33.86 crore, along with cash and vehicles linked to the overall operation.
What's next
Police are still searching for one absconding suspect and digging deeper into the drug network's connections.
If convicted under the NDPS Act, those arrested could face long prison terms.