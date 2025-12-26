Next Article
Karnataka safari ban hits tourism hard
India
Karnataka's famous tiger safaris in Bandipur and Nagarahole have been shut down since November after several tiger attacks near local villages.
The ban, which landed right in the middle of peak tourist season, has led to a wave of booking cancelations and could put many tourism jobs at risk.
Big losses and tourists heading elsewhere
State-owned Jungle Resorts & Lodges is said to be losing around ₹30 lakh every day, and travel agents are now sending visitors to other states like Assam and Kerala.
The Karnataka Tourism Society says even international tourists are canceling or asking for refunds, while negative reviews online are hurting the state's reputation—reminding many of the tough days during the pandemic.