Brother of slain youth leader threatens to besiege PM's residence
Sharif Omar bin Hadi, brother of the late youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi, is threatening to surround Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus's home unless justice is served for his brother's murder.
Hadi was attacked on December 12 in Dhaka and died six days later, leading to nationwide protests and a wave of anger toward the government.
Accusations and public outcry
Omar blames the Yunus-led interim government for Hadi's death, claiming it was meant to disrupt the upcoming elections.
He's warning that demonstrations will only grow if there's no accountability.
Hadi, known for his role in Bangladesh's Inqilab Manch movement and the July 2024 uprising, inspired many young people—his loss has left thousands demanding answers at rallies and at his heavily guarded funeral.