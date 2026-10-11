Assam dancer found dead in Srikakulam, police probe possible murder
India
A 20-year-old dancer from Assam was found dead near a railway track in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district on October 7.
She had traveled with her dance troupe to Visakhapatnam and went missing after missing her train home.
Police are treating the case as a possible murder.
Family demands justice, SIT probes harassment
Before she died, the dancer called a friend saying she was being harassed by some men, but the call suddenly dropped.
Her family believes there is more to the story than an accidental fall and is demanding justice.
Assam's Chief Minister has ordered a full investigation, while police are using drones and dog squads to look for clues.
A Special Investigation Team is now on the case, checking every angle, including possible harassment.