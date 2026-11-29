The woman says she and Teron began their relationship during the COVID-19 pandemic; he helped her medically and promised marriage, leading her to leave her husband and move in with him.

She claims things changed after Teron became an MLA: she was evicted, blocked from contact, and faced legal harassment.

Assam's Chief Minister has urged that both customary and national laws be followed, while the state Mahila Congress is pushing for official intervention.