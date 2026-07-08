Assam finds nearly 83,000 hectares occupied by Nagaland and others India Jul 08, 2026

Assam just found out that nearly 83,000 hectares of its land across 18 districts are being occupied by neighboring states.

Nagaland tops the list, having taken over the largest chunk, with Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, and Meghalaya also claiming parts of Assam's territory.