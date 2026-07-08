Assam finds nearly 83,000 hectares occupied by Nagaland and others
India
Assam just found out that nearly 83,000 hectares of its land across 18 districts are being occupied by neighboring states.
Nagaland tops the list, having taken over the largest chunk, with Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, and Meghalaya also claiming parts of Assam's territory.
Assam holds talks over Sonitpur, Dhemaji
The affected areas include places like Sonitpur and Dhemaji.
Assam's government says it is working on solutions, holding talks and signing agreements with Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh, with help from the Union Home Ministry, to sort out these longstanding border issues.