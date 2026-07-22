Assam floods: 31 dead, over 560,000 affected in 16 districts
India
Assam is facing serious flooding, with 31 lives lost and more than 560,000 people affected across 16 districts.
Sivasagar has been hit the hardest, as major rivers have overflowed and hundreds of villages are underwater.
Assam relief camps, rescues ongoing
Relief camps are sheltering thousands who had to leave their homes, while rescue teams, including the Air Force and NDRF, are working round the clock.
Train services in Sivasagar are disrupted, but special trains are running through July 24.
The chief minister will visit affected areas to oversee help efforts, and mobile networks have been tweaked so people can stay connected even if their regular service is down.