Assam floods: 78 dead, over 300,000 affected, ASSEB offers replacements

Assam is facing serious floods right now, over 300,000 people have been hit, and sadly, 78 lives have been lost. For students who lost important papers in the chaos, the state's offering free document replacements through ASSEB portals.

On another front, the NEET UG exam paper leak investigation has taken a turn: Investigators said the leaked papers were codenamed "Kailash" and "Shivalik."