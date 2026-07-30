Assam floods: 78 dead, over 300,000 affected, ASSEB offers replacements
India
Assam is facing serious floods right now, over 300,000 people have been hit, and sadly, 78 lives have been lost. For students who lost important papers in the chaos, the state's offering free document replacements through ASSEB portals.
On another front, the NEET UG exam paper leak investigation has taken a turn: Investigators said the leaked papers were codenamed "Kailash" and "Shivalik."
Neeraj Chopra reaches javelin medal round
Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra has made it to the medal round in javelin at Commonwealth Games 2026 with a throw of 79.61 meters.
India stands eighth in medals so far.
NEET UG counseling is expected soon with online document checks and one-time physical reporting; plus, UGC has approved one-year PG courses in online and distance modes.