Assam floods affect nearly 46,938 people as Dhemaji worst hit

Over 88,000 animals affected in Assam

Ten revenue circles and 221 villages are underwater, with most of those affected coming from Dhemaji alone.

Right now, four relief camps are sheltering over 450 people who had to leave their homes behind.

Authorities have set up six aid centers to help out.

The floods haven't just hit humans: over 88,000 animals are also impacted, making relief efforts even tougher for everyone involved.