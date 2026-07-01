Assam floods affect nearly 46,938 people as Dhemaji worst hit
Assam is facing serious floods right now; nearly 46,938 people across six districts have been affected, with Dhemaji district getting the worst of it.
Rising waters from the Brahmaputra and other rivers have flooded more than 3,809 hectares of farmland and damaged roads and buildings.
Sadly, Dhemaji also reported its first flood-related death this year.
Over 88,000 animals affected in Assam
Ten revenue circles and 221 villages are underwater, with most of those affected coming from Dhemaji alone.
Right now, four relief camps are sheltering over 450 people who had to leave their homes behind.
Authorities have set up six aid centers to help out.
The floods haven't just hit humans: over 88,000 animals are also impacted, making relief efforts even tougher for everyone involved.