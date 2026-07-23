Assam floods claim 41 lives and affect over 650,000 people
India
Assam is facing severe floods this year, with 41 lives lost and over 650,000 people affected across 11 districts: Sivasagar alone has nearly 400,000 victims.
Several rivers are still above danger levels, and the IMD says more heavy rain and storms are likely in the coming days.
Assam relief camps shelter over 24,000
To help those hit hardest, officials have set up 487 relief camps and relief distribution centers sheltering over 24,000 people and are distributing essentials like food, water, and medicines, even using drones to reach remote spots.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is on the ground checking flood-hit areas himself as rescue teams work nonstop to support everyone impacted.