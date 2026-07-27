Assam floods have killed 68 and affected over 524,000 people
Assam is dealing with massive floods right now: over 524,000 people have been hit and 68 lives have been lost across several districts.
Actor Adil Hussain shared that his nieces' homes in Sivasagar are submerged, calling the situation "terrible" and pointing out how the government hasn't fixed this recurring disaster since he was a kid.
Adil Hussain cites deforestation, Papon appeals
Floods have wrecked roads, bridges, and embankments, though things have improved a bit lately.
Hussain says deforestation and unchecked urbanization are making it harder for Assam to recover.
Singer Papon posted an emotional plea for nationwide help after seeing entire villages underwater and animals lost; both he and Hussain are pitching in with relief efforts, hoping for faster action to protect Assam in the future.