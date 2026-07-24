Assam floods in Sivasagar and Charaideo hit nearly 7L people
Floods in Assam's Sivasagar and Charaideo districts have hit nearly 700,000 people, with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma calling the situation "very grim."
Seven people are still missing, and rescue teams can't reach about a quarter of the worst-affected areas because roads are not motorable due to mud and damage.
Even though water is starting to go down, Sarma said this level of destruction is unlike anything recently witnessed by the two districts.
Assam government racing to fix roads
The government is racing to fix roads so relief can reach stranded villages.
Two state ministers are on the ground overseeing aid efforts, and the revenue minister remains closely involved.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has promised full support from the center, with a team arriving July 25 to check out the damage.
Nearby Jorhat and Golaghat districts are seeing some improvement as floodwaters recede.