Assam floods in Sivasagar and Charaideo hit nearly 7L people

Floods in Assam's Sivasagar and Charaideo districts have hit nearly 700,000 people, with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma calling the situation "very grim."

Seven people are still missing, and rescue teams can't reach about a quarter of the worst-affected areas because roads are not motorable due to mud and damage.

Even though water is starting to go down, Sarma said this level of destruction is unlike anything recently witnessed by the two districts.