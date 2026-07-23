Assam floods kill 41 since June, Keshab Mahanta urges caution

Assam is facing severe floods, with 41 people dead since June, at least 31 of them in the 48 hours leading up to Wednesday.

Sivasagar, Charaideo, and Jorhat are the hardest hit.

State Disaster Management Minister Keshab Mahanta shared that some deaths happened because people got too close to dangerous floodwaters out of curiosity.

He is urging everyone to stay safe and keep away from overflowing rivers right now.