Assam floods kill 41 since June, Keshab Mahanta urges caution
Assam is facing severe floods, with 41 people dead since June, at least 31 of them in the 48 hours leading up to Wednesday.
Sivasagar, Charaideo, and Jorhat are the hardest hit.
State Disaster Management Minister Keshab Mahanta shared that some deaths happened because people got too close to dangerous floodwaters out of curiosity.
He is urging everyone to stay safe and keep away from overflowing rivers right now.
Assam villages submerged, around 100 missing
The floods have impacted many people across districts, submerging many villages and leaving around 100 people missing.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma called the situation "extremely serious" during his visit to the worst-hit areas.
With river levels still rising, authorities are asking everyone to avoid risky spots while rescue teams continue their work.