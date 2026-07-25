Assam floods kill 61, affect over 700,000 across 9 districts
India
Floods in Assam have turned serious, with 61 people losing their lives so far, 14 just in the last day.
More than 700,000 people across nine districts are dealing with flooded homes and tough conditions, with Sivasagar district hit the hardest.
Assam mud blocks aid to 80,000
Even though 363 relief camps are up and running for more than 100,000 people, getting supplies out is tough.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared that about 80,000 people in Nazira and parts of Sivasagar still haven't received help because thick mud has made roads impassable.
With hundreds of villages underwater and thousands left without electricity or crops, things remain critical as floodwaters begin to recede.
A central government team is set to visit on July 26, 2026.