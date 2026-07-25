Assam floods kill 61, affect over 700,000 across 9 districts

Even though 363 relief camps are up and running for more than 100,000 people, getting supplies out is tough.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared that about 80,000 people in Nazira and parts of Sivasagar still haven't received help because thick mud has made roads impassable.

With hundreds of villages underwater and thousands left without electricity or crops, things remain critical as floodwaters begin to recede.

A central government team is set to visit on July 26, 2026.