Assam floods kill 68 people and affect 8.82L animals
Assam is facing its worst floods in decades, hitting both people and animals hard.
8.82 lakh farm and companion animals have been affected, with 26,512 lost to the disaster.
The floods have also claimed 68 lives and impacted more than 7.5 lakh people across several districts.
Animal welfare groups are teaming up with the government to help over 10,000 injured or traumatized animals.
Assam veterinary camps treat injured animals
Groups like Humane World for Animals India and Just Be Friendly are setting up veterinary camps with state support to treat wounded animals and hand out essential medicines.
Relief teams are also giving families tarpaulins to protect their livestock from the weather.
Many animals were stranded for days without food or care, leaving them malnourished and hurt.
Experts say quick medical help is key, not just for physical injuries but also to ease the stress these animals went through, so they can recover faster from this tough time.