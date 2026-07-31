Assam floods kill 80, affect 2,12,400 across 8 districts

Floods have submerged 17,198.09 hectares of farmland and damaged roads and embankments.

The state has set up 112 relief camps helping 75,583 people with food and shelter.

To ease things for flood victims, the government announced a six-month break on loan repayments in the worst-hit districts and may extend loan tenures by up to seven years.

Rescue teams, including the Army and NDRF, are working nonstop to help those stranded.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has sought a support package for the state.