Assam floods leave 78 dead and over 7L affected
Heavy rains in Assam have led to massive flooding since July 19, affecting over seven lakh people at its peak.
Nepalikhuti village in Sivasagar's Nazira block was severely affected after the Dikhow River overflowed, destroying homes and sweeping away belongings.
Sadly, 78 people have died so far, and several are still missing.
Assam announces ₹9L relief for families
The Assam government is offering help: families of victims will get ₹9 lakh each, and an interim amount of ₹15,000 for families severely affected in the four worst-hit districts.
Students in Sivasagar and Charaideo can apply for monetary grants for books for higher secondary, undergraduate, and postgraduate studies.
Relief workers are doing their best to deliver food and essentials but face thick sludge covering roads and houses.
With more rain expected (IMD's Orange Alert), locals are finding it tough to rebuild and return to normal life.