Assam forms 8-member UCC committee led by Deba Prasad Misra

Assam has formed an eight-member committee to figure out how the new Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will actually work in the state.

The team, led by senior official Deba Prasad Misra, has a month to draft the rules.

The UCC bill, passed earlier this year, aims to bring one set of personal laws for all religions when it comes to marriage, divorce, inheritance, and even live-in relationships.

Scheduled Tribes are exempt.