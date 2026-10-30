Assam forms 8-member UCC committee led by Deba Prasad Misra
Assam has formed an eight-member committee to figure out how the new Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will actually work in the state.
The team, led by senior official Deba Prasad Misra, has a month to draft the rules.
The UCC bill, passed earlier this year, aims to bring one set of personal laws for all religions when it comes to marriage, divorce, inheritance, and even live-in relationships.
Scheduled Tribes are exempt.
Assam UCC bans polygamy, mandates registration
The UCC bans polygamy and makes it compulsory to register live-in relationships, with penalties if you skip it.
Assam is following states like Uttarakhand and Gujarat in making these changes.
The drafting committee is chaired by Home and Political Department Secretary Deba Prasad Misra and includes Finance Special Commissioner and Secretary Partha Pratim Majumdar, Legislative Secretary Geetanjali D Saikia, Welfare of Minorities and Development Secretary Farida Samsul, and Home and Political Additional Secretary Mridul Kr Das, so it's a pretty serious team working on this big shift.