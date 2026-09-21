Assam gives ISRO nearly 70 acres for ISTRAC radar facility

Assam just gave ISRO a big boost, literally, by handing over approximately 200 bighas, or nearly 70 acres, near Guwahati for a cutting-edge radar research facility.

Announced by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at the foundation stone ceremony, this new center is an advanced radar facility of the ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) and aims to help India track space activity more closely.