Assam gives ISRO nearly 70 acres for ISTRAC radar facility
Assam just gave ISRO a big boost, literally, by handing over approximately 200 bighas, or nearly 70 acres, near Guwahati for a cutting-edge radar research facility.
Announced by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at the foundation stone ceremony, this new center is an advanced radar facility of the ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) and aims to help India track space activity more closely.
Assam site to aid space tracking
The facility will help track and study activities in space, making it easier to share important data with scientists and government agencies.
Sarma said he is proud Assam is stepping up as a key player in India's space journey and promised support if ISRO wants to expand further.
With this move, Assam is carving out its place in the country's growing space story.