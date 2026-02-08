Assam government to hand over Gogoi-Elizabeth case to central agency

SIT claims found evidence tying all 3 to Pakistan

The SIT claims they found evidence tying all three to Pakistan, including allegations that Gogoi visited Pakistan and allegations involving Elizabeth Colburn Gogoi and sensitive material.

Gogoi has called these accusations "ridiculous, baseless, insane and nonsense," joking that if his wife is an ISI agent, he must be with RAW.

The Chief Minister says this could be just the tip of the iceberg and wants help from Interpol and central authorities—raising questions about politics, security, and how big this story might get.