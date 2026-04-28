Assam HS results 2026 released, check at asseb.in or ahsec.assam.gov.in
India
The Assam Higher Secondary (HS) results for 2026 are finally here!
Exams wrapped up in March, and now students can check their scores online at asseb.in or ahsec.assam.gov.in using their roll numbers.
Assam science leads with 89.79% pass
Science students led the way this year with an impressive 89.79% pass rate, while commerce and arts followed at 81.13% and 79.54%.
Not happy with your result? You can apply for compartment exams, get your answer scripts rechecked, or access your scorecard through DigiLocker or the UPOLOBDHA app, and apply separately for scanned copies.