Assam Jamiat Ulama decries UCC 2026 as unfair and unconstitutional
Assam's Jamiat Ulama is pushing back against the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC) 2026 bill, calling it unfair and unconstitutional.
At a press conference in Guwahati, Treasurer Rafiqul Islam said the bill leaves out tribal communities and forces other groups, especially Muslims, to follow rules from different traditions.
Rafiqul Islam pledges court action
Islam stressed that specific communities have the right to their own customs under the Constitution, saying, "The doors of the High Court and the Supreme Court remain open, and we are preparing for legal action if necessary."
The group plans to challenge the bill legally if it passes.
They have also asked the Prime Minister to reject what they call a "black law," promising to keep up their opposition through democratic means.