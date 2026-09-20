Assam, Kerala banks closed Monday September 21, ATMs online open

If you're in Jharkhand, banks will be shut on September 22 for Karma Puja.

Jammu and Kashmir gets a holiday on September 23 for Maharaja Hari Singh Ji's birthday, while Sikkim banks close on September 25 for Indrajatra.

Plus, remember banks everywhere are closed as usual on the fourth Saturday (September 26) and Sunday (September 27).

Always check your local branch's holiday schedule so you don't get caught off guard!