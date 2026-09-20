Assam, Kerala banks closed Monday September 21, ATMs online open
India
Heads up: Banks in Assam and Kerala will be closed this Monday, September 21, for local holidays: Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva and Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day.
No worries if you need to get things done though; ATMs and online banking are still up and running.
Jharkhand, J&K, Sikkim bank holidays
If you're in Jharkhand, banks will be shut on September 22 for Karma Puja.
Jammu and Kashmir gets a holiday on September 23 for Maharaja Hari Singh Ji's birthday, while Sikkim banks close on September 25 for Indrajatra.
Plus, remember banks everywhere are closed as usual on the fourth Saturday (September 26) and Sunday (September 27).
Always check your local branch's holiday schedule so you don't get caught off guard!