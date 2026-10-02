Assam launches bamboo bicycle project with Bamboo India in Guwahati
India
Assam just launched a cool new project: bamboo bicycles.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma kicked things off in Guwahati, teaming up with Bamboo India Private Limited to make eco-friendly bikes and promote sustainable transport across the state.
₹15cr for Chaygaon Bamboo Park production
These bamboo bikes will be made at Bamboo Park in Chaygaon, tapping into Assam's local resources.
With a ₹15 crore investment, the goal is to build 1,000 bikes each month and create 50 to 100 direct employment opportunities in the first year.
The bikes, already certified for quality, will be displayed around Guwahati parks so people can view them and share feedback, which could help boost state support for bamboo bicycle manufacturing in the future.