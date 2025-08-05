Assam: Man posing as doctor for over a decade arrested

Malakar's fake medical certificates

Police discovered all of Malakar's certificates were fake—including his MBBS degree.

He managed to work undetected in well-known hospitals, raising big questions about how credentials are checked.

After being caught red-handed, Malakar was sent to five days of police custody for investigation.

He's now the 50th fake doctor nabbed by Assam's anti-quackery team, which is working hard to protect people from medical scams like this.

