Assam: Man posing as doctor for over a decade arrested
A man named Pulok Malakar was arrested while performing a C-section at a hospital in Silchar, Assam.
For over a decade, he pretended to be a gynecologist and carried out about 50 surgeries at two private hospitals—without any real medical degree.
His arrest on August 3, 2024, shocked many who trusted him as a doctor.
Malakar's fake medical certificates
Police discovered all of Malakar's certificates were fake—including his MBBS degree.
He managed to work undetected in well-known hospitals, raising big questions about how credentials are checked.
After being caught red-handed, Malakar was sent to five days of police custody for investigation.
He's now the 50th fake doctor nabbed by Assam's anti-quackery team, which is working hard to protect people from medical scams like this.
```