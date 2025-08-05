Study: 70% Indians feel worn out by repetitive ads

A new study says 7 out of 10 Indians are feeling worn out by repetitive ads on single platforms—making India one of the most ad-fatigued countries globally. With people spending nearly nine hours a day across apps like OTT, music streaming, news, and gaming, it's easy to see why.

Brands that spread their ads across multiple platforms see results Brands that spread their ads across five or more platforms reduce ad fatigue by 2.2 times and get a 77% better return on investment.

It's all about keeping things fresh and not bombarding you with the same message everywhere you go.

OTT/connected TV is where most people (73%) discover new brands OTT/connected TV is where most people (73%) discover new brands while watching shows—way above the global average.

Streaming audio (thanks to podcasts) and gaming also help younger users find what's new.