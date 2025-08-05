Next Article
Jaipur: RAS officer shot dead by brother-in-law over family dispute
A Rajasthan Administrative Services (RAS) officer was shot and killed by his brother-in-law in Jaipur's Bagru area over a family argument. The officer worked with the Labour Department.
After firing several shots—some into the air, some hitting the victim—the accused turned himself in at the local police station.
Accused took cab from Delhi to Jaipur for confrontation
The accused reportedly took a cab from Delhi to Jaipur just for this confrontation.
This isn't an isolated case—Jaipur has seen a worrying rise in public shootings lately, including recent attacks at nightclubs and even on prominent community leaders.
These incidents have raised concerns about safety across the city.