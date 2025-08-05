Next Article
UP: Man dies after being beaten up in liquor fight
A man from Gonda, UP—Hriday Lal—died after being assaulted in a fight over liquor. He was hospitalized in Lucknow but didn't make it.
On Monday, his family blocked a national highway with his body, demanding justice and answers.
22-year-old killed in Meerut over separate dispute
Police stepped in to clear the road and oversee Lal's last rites.
Four people have been arrested for his murder, and legal action is ongoing.
Meanwhile, another 22-year-old man was killed in Meerut over a separate dispute, sparking similar protests and extra police presence.