Greater Noida teen finds ₹10,000cr in dead mother's bank account
A 19-year-old in Greater Noida got the shock of his life when he checked his late mother's bank account and saw a mind-boggling 37-digit amount credited—months after her passing.
Deepak, who'd been managing Gayatri Devi's Kotak Mahindra Bank account, spotted the wild balance on August 3 and immediately reported it.
Bank freezes account, calls in IT department
The bank quickly froze the account and called in the Income Tax Department.
Now, officials are investigating if this was a tech glitch, banking error, or something more serious like money laundering.
The bank is also running an internal audit to figure out where all those zeroes came from.
Internet can't get enough of wild windfall
News of the accidental windfall spread fast—Deepak was flooded with calls from curious relatives and neighbors before he finally switched off his phone for some peace.
Online, people joked that if this cash was split among everyone in India, each person would get over ₹81 crore—a number that left social media both amused and amazed.