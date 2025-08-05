Explainer: Why India is betting on Sukhoi-30 jets over Rafales

Upgrading 200 Sukhois to boost air power

To boost its air power, India is upgrading 200 Sukhoi-30 jets with new engines and DRDO's Virupaksha AESA radar, which can track 40 targets at once from 300km away.

Each upgrade costs much less than buying new Rafales.

Still, getting true fifth-generation fighters has been tricky—the US F-35 is too pricey and doesn't fit our needs, while Russia's Sukhoi-57 hasn't proven itself in real combat yet.