Explainer: Why India is betting on Sukhoi-30 jets over Rafales
India's running low on fighter jets, with just 29 squadrons instead of the 42 needed to keep up with Pakistan and China.
While our neighbors have more jets—many of them next-gen—India's most advanced, the Rafale, is still a step behind and only two squadrons strong.
Upgrading 200 Sukhois to boost air power
To boost its air power, India is upgrading 200 Sukhoi-30 jets with new engines and DRDO's Virupaksha AESA radar, which can track 40 targets at once from 300km away.
Each upgrade costs much less than buying new Rafales.
Still, getting true fifth-generation fighters has been tricky—the US F-35 is too pricey and doesn't fit our needs, while Russia's Sukhoi-57 hasn't proven itself in real combat yet.