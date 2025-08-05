Indian village bans love marriages, says couples must get approval

Critics say it goes against basic rights

Village leaders say this is about protecting tradition after a recent controversial marriage caused unrest.

But critics—including politicians and women's rights groups—say it goes against people's basic rights and the law.

Congress MP Dharamvira Gandhi called it a "Talibani diktat," reminding everyone that adults have the legal right to choose who they marry.

Local officials insist they'll follow the Constitution if complaints come up, but some villagers still support keeping these old customs alive.