Indian village bans love marriages, says couples must get approval
A village near Chandigarh, Manakpur Sharif, has decided that couples can't marry for love unless their families or the community agree.
Starting July 31, anyone who marries without approval isn't allowed to live in the village or nearby.
The rule also warns others not to help such couples and asks neighboring villages to do the same.
Critics say it goes against basic rights
Village leaders say this is about protecting tradition after a recent controversial marriage caused unrest.
But critics—including politicians and women's rights groups—say it goes against people's basic rights and the law.
Congress MP Dharamvira Gandhi called it a "Talibani diktat," reminding everyone that adults have the legal right to choose who they marry.
Local officials insist they'll follow the Constitution if complaints come up, but some villagers still support keeping these old customs alive.