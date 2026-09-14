Assam man who beheaded wife dies after escaping police car 

Goswami was arrested after he allegedly beheaded his wife, Riya Talukdar, at their home in Guwahati on September 3. He had surrendered to the police three days later on September 6.

The police recovered Talukdar's severed head and fingers from a refrigerator at their residence after neighbors complained of a foul smell.

During a police visit on September 8, Goswami showed no remorse for the crime and threatened to kill Talukdar's alleged "sugar daddy" if released from jail.