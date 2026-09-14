Assam man who beheaded wife dies after escaping police car
What's the story
A 30-year-old man from Guwahati, who was arrested for allegedly beheading his wife, keeping the head in a refrigerator and chopping off her fingers, died after jumping from a moving police vehicle. The incident occurred while he was being taken to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital for a medical examination. Ramanuj Goswami sustained a "severe head injury" in the fall, police sources told TOI. Goswami was supposed to be produced before court on Monday as his seven-day police custody ended.
Crime details
Goswami allegedly beheaded wife
Goswami was arrested after he allegedly beheaded his wife, Riya Talukdar, at their home in Guwahati on September 3. He had surrendered to the police three days later on September 6.
The police recovered Talukdar's severed head and fingers from a refrigerator at their residence after neighbors complained of a foul smell.
During a police visit on September 8, Goswami showed no remorse for the crime and threatened to kill Talukdar's alleged "sugar daddy" if released from jail.
Background check
Goswami had a history of substance abuse
Goswami had a history of substance abuse and was treated at a now-closed rehab center near Guwahati.
Riya's family had alleged that Goswami had a history of drug addiction, concealed medical issues and a previous arrest in a financial fraud case in 2019. These allegations are being investigated by the police.
The couple lived in Basisthapur, Guwahati's Beltola area, where the crime took place.