Assam Medical College withdraws advisory after trainee pushback on marriages
Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh has taken back its advisory that asked postgraduate trainee doctors to put off major life events like marriage during their residency.
Students and junior doctors pushed back, saying it crossed a line into their personal lives, which led the college to withdraw the notice.
Medicine head Prasanta Dihingia explains rationale
The medicine department head, Prasanta Dihingia, explained that the rule was meant to help trainees stay focused on their studies and avoid disruptions, since things like marriage had caused issues for some in the past.
But after hearing concerns from students, AMCH decided to reverse course.
Assam's oldest medical college founded 1900
Founded in 1900 (originally as Berry White Medical School), AMCH is Assam's oldest medical college and has been a key part of healthcare education in the Northeast for over a century.