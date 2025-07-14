Next Article
Assam native killed in Arunachal Pradesh dispute
A workplace argument in Arunachal Pradesh's Lower Dibang Valley ended in tragedy when Shankar Pegu from Assam was shot and killed—allegedly by Tadar Bhai.
Bhai reportedly used a pistol at close range during the fight on Sunday.
Afterward, he took Pegu to the hospital, but Pegu didn't survive.
Accused has been moved to Roing for further investigation
Police have arrested Bhai and seized the weapon. He's been moved to Roing for further investigation while they wait for the post-mortem report.
The incident has sparked outrage among local groups like Takam Mising Porin Kebang (TMPK), who are demanding strict action against the accused.
This comes just weeks after another murder near Itanagar—raising concerns about workplace safety in the region.