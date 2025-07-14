Off-Duty nurses heroically rescue children at sea

The nurses first helped the three youngest children out of the water, then went back for the two older ones—wading in chest-deep. Their calm and teamwork meant everyone was safe before emergency crews showed up.

The children were taken to the hospital for further care

Afterward, the children got checked out on-site and were taken indoors to warm up. Paramedics brought them to Ulster Hospital for further care.

The coastguard called the nurses' actions "remarkable bravery and fortitude," highlighting how they put themselves at risk to help others.