Lawyers urge action against MNS for non-Marathi speaker attacks
Raj Thackeray, head of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), is in trouble after three Mumbai advocates accused him of encouraging violence against non-Marathi speakers during a July 5 rally in Worli.
They've asked police to file an FIR under serious laws, including the National Security Act, saying his words fueled hate and unrest.
Advocates urge authorities to take action
The advocates say MNS supporters attacked people—like shopkeepers who didn't speak Marathi and even a migrant auto-rickshaw driver in Palghar—sometimes with video evidence but few official complaints.
They're urging authorities to step up, protect everyone's rights, and take real action against those spreading fear or getting police protection despite these accusations.
The case unfolds as debates over language policy heat up across Maharashtra.