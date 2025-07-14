Lawyers urge action against MNS for non-Marathi speaker attacks

Advocates urge authorities to take action

The advocates say MNS supporters attacked people—like shopkeepers who didn't speak Marathi and even a migrant auto-rickshaw driver in Palghar—sometimes with video evidence but few official complaints.

They're urging authorities to step up, protect everyone's rights, and take real action against those spreading fear or getting police protection despite these accusations.

The case unfolds as debates over language policy heat up across Maharashtra.