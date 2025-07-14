Next Article
Tragic drowning incident at Jhansi dam
A heartbreaking accident happened at Pahuj dam near Simardha village, Jhansi, on Sunday—two cousins, Rishabh (24) and Abhishek (22), drowned while trying to pose for a picture on a rock in the water.
Their friend Shikhar was on the shore with a phone, ready to snap their moment, but things went wrong fast and both struggled to stay afloat.
Bodies found Monday morning; families are devastated
Police launched an overnight search led by Anand Singh from Sipri Bazar police station.
Despite divers working through the night, the bodies were only found Monday morning near where they tried to take the photo.
The families are now waiting for post-mortem results as officials look into exactly how this tragedy unfolded.