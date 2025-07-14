India considers lifting flour export ban

Wheat procurement just hit a 3-year high

Wheat procurement just hit a three-year high at nearly 30 million metric tons, helping keep local prices steady.

Still, only a few countries—like Nepal and Bhutan—can get Indian flour right now.

If the ban is lifted, it could mean more business for Indian exporters and maybe even lower prices for everyone.

The government says they're watching supply closely and will act if conditions look good.