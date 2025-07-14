Next Article
India considers lifting flour export ban
India is thinking about ending its wheat flour export ban, which started in August 2022 to keep prices stable after the Russia-Ukraine war sent global wheat costs soaring.
The government may lift restrictions on flour first, before deciding what to do about whole wheat exports.
Wheat procurement just hit a 3-year high
Wheat procurement just hit a three-year high at nearly 30 million metric tons, helping keep local prices steady.
Still, only a few countries—like Nepal and Bhutan—can get Indian flour right now.
If the ban is lifted, it could mean more business for Indian exporters and maybe even lower prices for everyone.
The government says they're watching supply closely and will act if conditions look good.