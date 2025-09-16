Next Article
Assam on alert for heavy rainfall, possible landslides
India
Assam is gearing up for days of heavy rainfall and possible landslides, with the IMD warning of moderate to very heavy showers across the state—and much of the Northeast—until September 21.
Even Greater Guwahati and parts of Arunachal Pradesh are in for a wet spell, over the next few days.
Authorities issue precautionary measures
Recent downpours have already soaked places like Sonitpur (14cm) and Kamrup (7-11cm), raising the risk of waterlogging, traffic jams, and landslides in low-lying or hilly areas.
Authorities are asking everyone to avoid unnecessary travel, stock up on essentials, and keep emergency numbers handy just in case things get rough.
Stay tuned to official updates!