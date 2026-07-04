Assam orders Kayam Ansari to leave India within 24 hours

Ansari detained amid Assam deportation drive

Ansari was arrested in May and has been held at the Matia Transit Camp since then. Authorities say there are no legal hurdles left for his deportation.

If he doesn't leave on his own, he'll be forced out.

This is part of Assam's bigger push to remove illegal immigrants: since a Supreme Court decision in 2024 gave the state more power under citizenship laws, more than 300 people declared foreigners have already been expelled, with more waiting their turn.