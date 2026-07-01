Assam plans Guwahati Airport City with ₹2,100 cr land

Mallabaruah says Airport City creates opportunities

This Airport City could seriously boost jobs and attract fresh investments to Guwahati.

Finance Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah says the project has been planned to accommodate the city's future growth while creating new opportunities for economic activity.

Plus, there's a new Brahmaputra bridge in the works to make getting there easier, so expect better connectivity and lots of opportunities in sectors like logistics, hospitality, and education.