Assam plans Guwahati Airport City with ₹2,100 cr land
India
Assam is planning a massive new Airport City right next to Guwahati's main airport.
The idea? Build a whole urban hub around the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, think homes, offices, shops, and more, all powered by a ₹2,100 crore budget set aside just for land.
Mallabaruah says Airport City creates opportunities
This Airport City could seriously boost jobs and attract fresh investments to Guwahati.
Finance Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah says the project has been planned to accommodate the city's future growth while creating new opportunities for economic activity.
Plus, there's a new Brahmaputra bridge in the works to make getting there easier, so expect better connectivity and lots of opportunities in sectors like logistics, hospitality, and education.