PM Modi lays foundation for Assam medical college, roads, projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday laid the foundation stone for several development projects in Assam . The projects include a medical college, a ring road in Guwahati , and a bridge over the Brahmaputra River. The initiatives are aimed at improving connectivity and boosting socio-economic growth in the region. PM Modi also inaugurated an Assam Bioethanol Plant and laid the foundation for a Polypropylene Plant during his visit.

Healthcare development Projects to improve urban mobility and decongest traffic The PM laid the foundation stone for the Darrang Medical College and Hospital, along with a GNM School and BSc Nursing College in Darrang district. He also laid the foundation for the Guwahati Ring Road Project to improve urban mobility and decongest traffic in Assam's capital city. The foundation stone for the Kuruwa-Narengi Bridge over the Brahmaputra was also laid to boost connectivity and promote socio-economic growth.

Visit details PM Modi attends Krishak Swahid Diwas event in Darrang Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma attended the event and presented a memento to PM Modi on Krishak Swahid Diwas, commemorating the 1894 massacre in Darrang, when more than 100 farmers were shot dead by the British. The projects inaugurated and laid foundation stones by PM Modi are worth over ₹18,530 crore. Later in Golaghat district, he inaugurated the Assam Bioethanol Plant at Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) to promote clean energy and reduce fossil fuel dependence.