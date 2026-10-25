Assam Police apprehended 25 people at international border without permission
India
In a joint operation, Assam Police apprehended 25 people trying to enter India through the international border without permission.
The group was sent back to their places of origin, showing Assam's ongoing focus on keeping its borders secure and preventing unauthorized entries.
Himanta Biswa Sarma praises joint operation
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to X to praise both teams for working together.
He called the operation a testament to Assam's unwavering resolve in upholding border security and highlighted how teamwork is key to national safety.