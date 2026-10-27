Assam Police form SIT after Guwahati hotel shooting kills 5
After a shocking shooting near Hotel Bilas Inn in Guwahati's Bora Service area left five people dead on October 26, Assam Police has set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to dig into what happened.
The team, led by Joint Commissioner Ankur Jain, is focusing on forensic clues and talking to witnesses.
The main accused, Ghanakanta Gogoi, was quickly arrested.
This all started over a lease dispute with hotel owner Helena Bharali.
Police seize licensed .32-calibre pistol
Police have seized the licensed.32-calibre pistol allegedly used in the firing and are working with forensic experts to piece together exactly how things unfolded.
The victims' bodies have been sent for autopsies before being returned to their families.
Officials say they are determined to get to the bottom of this case and make sure justice is served.