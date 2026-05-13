Assam police grilled Pawan Khera over Riniki Sarma passport claims
India
Congress leader Pawan Khera was grilled by Assam police after he accused the chief minister's wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, of having multiple passports and overseas assets.
She called the accusations "false, fabricated and politically motivated."
The case against Khera involves charges such as defamation and forgery.
Supreme Court grants Khera anticipatory bail
After his bail was denied by the Gauhati High Court, Khera got anticipatory bail from the Supreme Court, which hinted at possible political motives.
Congress leaders say this is just a political motive from Chief Minister Sarma.
Khera followed all legal steps during questioning and is expected to leave Guwahati soon.