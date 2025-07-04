Next Article
India • Jul 04, 2025
Assam Police officer suspended over journalists' assault case
Two journalists from ND 24 channel were assaulted on June 29 in Dhekiajuli, Assam, while returning from a story on illegal mining.
Four suspects were arrested, but three quickly got bail, and the main accused, Dilip Nath, is still missing.
TL;DR
Officer in charge of local outpost suspended
Charu Rajbongshi, the officer in charge of the local outpost, was suspended for mishandling the case—mainly for not arresting the key suspect and letting others go on bail.
The suspension came after protests by press groups and students.
Police found Nath's car near Rowta on July 2; his son is in custody but Nath himself is still being searched for.
The investigation is ongoing and police say updates will follow.