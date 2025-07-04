Assam Police officer suspended over journalists' assault case

TL;DR

Officer in charge of local outpost suspended

Charu Rajbongshi, the officer in charge of the local outpost, was suspended for mishandling the case—mainly for not arresting the key suspect and letting others go on bail.

The suspension came after protests by press groups and students.

Police found Nath's car near Rowta on July 2; his son is in custody but Nath himself is still being searched for.

The investigation is ongoing and police say updates will follow.