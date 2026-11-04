Assam police shoot dead main Guwahati hotel suspect Ghanakanta Gogoi
India
Ghanakanta Gogoi, the main suspect in last month's deadly Guwahati hotel shooting, was shot dead by Assam police on November 4 after he allegedly tried to escape custody.
Families of the victims say they finally feel safer and even called his death "God's justice," as many had worried about possible retaliation.
Ghanakanta Gogoi accused of killing 5
Gogoi, who was the leaseholder of Guwahati's Hotel Bilas Inn, was in a purported dispute with the owners and allegedly opened fire at the hotel on October 26, killing five people, including Bhudev Bharali and several family members.
He had also been arrested before for bank fraud.