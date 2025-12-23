Next Article
Assam: Protests turn deadly—2 killed, 48 police injured in Karbi Anglong
Things got out of hand in Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Tuesday, with protests turning violent and leaving two people dead (including 25-year-old Suresh Dey) and 48 police officers hurt.
Demonstrators used bows, arrows, and crude bombs against the police, set buildings on fire, and even injured Assam's top cop.
Police responded with tear gas and lathi charges to regain control.
CM Sarma promises action and support
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has promised extra security in the area starting Wednesday.
He shared his condolences with the families who lost loved ones and assured them of government support.
Sarma also said talks are underway to address everyone's concerns peacefully and restore calm as soon as possible.