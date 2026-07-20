Assam rains force Army rescues as IAF, central teams ready
Assam has been hit hard by nonstop rain, flooding hundreds of villages and forcing the Army to jump in for rescue missions.
The Indian Air Force and central teams are ready if things get worse, and weather forecasts say more rain is coming to districts like Golaghat, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, and Sivasagar until July 22.
Assam crops: over 10,362 hectares submerged
Floods have submerged over 10,362 hectares of crops and impacted 580 villages, especially Charaideo and Sivasagar where embankments broke and roads took a beating.
Rail services in Upper Assam are down with major trains canceled or rerouted; help desks and busses are set up for stranded passengers.
Even Guwahati is dealing with heavy waterlogging. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma says relief efforts are underway to support everyone affected.